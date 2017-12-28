Massive gap has developed between two girders on Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover. | ANI

NEW DELHI: A massive gap has developed between two girders on Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover in Ring Road that connects south Delhi to Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The Ring Road or Mahatma Gandhi Road is considered to be one of the busiest routes.

Regular commuters have expressed their fear saying, "It’s like risking your life daily".

A commuter further accused the Delhi government and Centre for avoiding the issue.

"The issue is neither addressed by Delhi government nor by the centre that runs Municipal Corporation of Delhi," said Vijay Singh, a commuter.

"Because of the gap each and every commuter are suffering. I have witnessed many bikers falling on the street," he added.

The crack of around one-feet has appeared on the flyover that also leads to major traffic jam in the area. In recent times, many accidents have reportedly occurred due to the gap.

Earlier in January, a gap between two girders was noticed in the Lajpat Nagar flyover itself.