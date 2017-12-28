NEW DELHI: An aspiring model was allegedly raped here by three men who promised to get her work, police said on Wednesday. Two of the accused have been arrested.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday when the woman, who had earlier met one of the accused in Mumbai, went to a mall in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj for a party.

"At the party, Harender, Satish and Jaggi joined the woman. They lured her to a flat in Sarojini Nagar where they raped her after having drinks. The accused promised her to introduce her to many television and film directors and get her work," a police officer said.

The woman filed a complaint on Tuesday, following which two of the accused, Satish and Jaggi were arrested in south Delhi, while their accomplice, Harender, is still on run, he said, adding a manhunt is on to nab him.

