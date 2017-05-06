More than 475 students hospitalised in Delhi due to chemical leak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major lapse more than 475 girl students were hospitalised on Saturday after leakage of a chemical substance which mixed into the air from a nearby plant in Tughlakhabad area.

The incident was reported around seven in the morning when few students complained about irritation in the eye and stomach ache. Delhi police have registered a case under IPC section 278, 284, 336,337 and environment protection act. The container has been shifted to Sonipat where agencies are examining it. According to the police, soon cops will call depot officials for investigation. Out of the total number of kids admitted, 406 have been discharged so far.

As per the fire department officials, Methyl Bromide- the odourless and colourless chemical was the cause of irritation in the eyes of students.

Soon the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and Delhi police reached the spot. Union Hleath Minister J.P Nadda directed a team of specialists from AIIMS to conduct a study on the impact of the leak and assist the Delhi government in every way.

IN PICS: Over 200 students hospitalised in Delhi after container gas leak

"Central government hospitals have been instructed to be ready to help all victims of Delhi gas leak incident. My prayers are with children and families," Nadda said in a tweet.

According to the police “Chemical leaked at custom area of Tughlakabad depot which caused itchiness in eyes. Students of Rani Jhansi Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya later admitted to the hospital. Local police, NDRF, Fire department rushed to the spot,”.

Police investigating the gas leak. (Shekhar Yadav| EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Manish Sisodia met the students admitted and enquired about their health.

“I met the students here most of the students are being discharged now. Doctors have informed that there is nothing to worry as the chemical does not have a lasting effect. Government has ordered an enquiry under the district magistrate to take strict action against the people who are responsible for this” said Kejriwal.

According to the authorities- 31 students were admitted in Batra, 61 in ESI, 29 in Jamia Hamdard, 12 in Safdarjung and five in Apollo hospitals. Later almost 150 more students were admitted in different hospitals, the Police official said.

Also Read: Delhi gas leak: Sisodia, Nadda assure proper care to victims









