NEW DELHI: Delhi police investigating the sexual assault against a British national, has found that accused Murray Denis Ward (54) had also targeted other kids outside the blind school. During investigation, cops have found that he uploaded some videos on internet and also got few such videos from other internet users. Cops are also doubting that the pedophile foreigner can be a part of some international gang involved in child porn. Sleuths are also doubting that Ward targeted kids in Burma where he resided for two years due to official work.

“His chat shows that he not only was in touch with kids from the blind school but also in touch with other kids of different area. He used to initiate conversation by asking whether they have any close friends and their views about sex,” a police official investigating the case told The New Indian Express.

“As we have found various clips and conversation with other internet users, exchange of videos and photos on WhatsApp, we are also probing whether he was a part of some international racket or not who deals in child porn on the internet,” official added.

Cops are claiming that his phone has photos and video since November 2016 after he returned from Burma. He had gone to Burma for two years on some project from office.

On Wednesday, a Delhi court sent the accused in judicial custody for 16 days.

Murray Denis Ward (54) was arrested after three minor students informed their teachers that he sodomised them inside the school. Incidents took place in a school run by National Association of Blind in RK Puram area of South Delhi.