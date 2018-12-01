Home Cities Delhi

Take charge of your pregnancy skincare

If your body and skin are getting the right nutrition, that means you are on the right track in countering various pregnancy-related problems.

Published: 01st December 2018

pregnancy_maternity

Image used for representational purpose only

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Motherhood is indeed an eternal feeling but journey to being a mother is not at all an easy one. From morning sickness to sleepless nights to skin woes, problems are endless. In such a scenario, if your body and skin are getting the right nutrition, that means you are on the right track. I am lucky enough to have a caring husband, who ensures I get the best to eat; I took charge of the skincare.

Nuluv is one such organic mother and childcare brand, which gives you the best of the best. Its Belli Fresh Start Pre-Treatment Scrub sweeps away old skin cells to reveal new, smooth, healthy skin. It contains green tea and ginseng that are rich in antioxidants and peppermint essential oil, which provides aromatherapy. I use it two-three times a week for better results. 

The other two products that I use are Belli Healthy Glow Facial Hydrator and Bella B Glowing Skin Lightening Cream, and they are equally good. 

While hydrator is the first thing I put on my face post wash in the morning, followed by a sunscreen, I never go to bed without applying the lightening cream. Rich in Vitamin C and grapeseed oil, the lightweight hydrator makes skin look radiant and healthy. 

