Delhi

Time to bring the sleigh bells home

This is Delhi’s biggest lights market. During Christmas, it brings out the latest designs in colourful start- shaped lights.

Published: 04th December 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bhagirath Palace

Great for: LED bell shaped lights

 

Pacific Mall

Very few people think of West Delhi for Christmas but you’ll be surprised by the number of shops catering to little trinkets. Pacific Mall puts up a large pop-up bazaar during winters, especially around Christmas that metamorphosis into a Santa Claus paradise. In addition to that, there are themed Christmas eats such as candy, cookies, cake and more.

Great for: Christmas installation in the centre of the mall. Subhash Nagar

 

Sadar Bazaar

Usually a haunt for household essentials, Sadar Bazaar has worked its magic with Christmas decorations. Besides Christmas Trees, you get beautiful psychedelic glass balls, tinsels, lights, wreaths and garlands. It’s a bit daunting to navigate through the market during festive time so morning is when you should begin.

Great for: Every type of Christmas ball

 

THE HUNT

Visit Dilli Haat for hand-crafted Chrsitmas ornaments as it curates traditional ones made out of leather, glass, metal, paper and cloth. They’re slightly costlier, however, better in quality too. And while you are there, soak in some glorious winter sun too.

Great for: Wooden ornaments

