Former Army Chief and ex-Arunachal governor JJ Singh resigns from Akali Dal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Army Chief Gen J J Singh Wednesday resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) citing personal reasons.

Singh, who also served as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, had joined the Akali Dal ahead of the Punjab assembly elections in early 2017 and had unsuccessfully contested against chief minister Amarinder Singh from the Patiala assembly constituency.

In his resignation letter to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, he said he was resigning from the party for personal reasons.

"I wish to inform you with a heavy heart that I have resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal and from the position of president of Shiromani Akali Dal, Ex-Servicemen wing with immediate effect due to personal reasons," he said in his letter.

Sources said Singh was not happy with the functioning of the Akali Dal and its leadership.

Asked about his future course, he said he wished to serve people and kept his political options open.

"I want to serve the people and the country," he told PTI.

Gen (retd) Singh was the first Sikh officer to become the army chief.

He fought the 1965 and 1971 wars, apart from being among the architects of defeating Pakistani intruders in Kargil.

He served as the 22nd Chief of the Indian Army from January 31, 2005, to September 30, 2007.