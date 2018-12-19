Delhi: Over 3,000 resident doctors on strike today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Healthcare services in the city are likely to suffer on Wednesday as more than 3,000 resident doctors will go on strike over the non-implementation of Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Resident doctors from various Delhi government hospitals such as Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU), University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) have said they will not attend to patients at Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and only take care of emergency cases on Wednesday.

The doctors have further warned of an indefinite strike if they do not receive a hike according to the recommendations of the seventh CPC.“The resident doctors of various hospitals are not getting their salaries regularly and are being paid according to the 6th Pay Commission norms. Despite all our efforts and deliberations, the issues have not been addressed and only verbal assurances have been given.

We have repeatedly held meetings with the concerned authorities, including Health Minister and Chief Minister of Delhi, respective college and hospital heads,” said Dr Sumedh Sandanshiv, President, Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).

“Left with no other option, all resident doctor’s associations of Delhi government hospitals, under the flagship of FORDA, have decided not to indulge in routine services (OPD, ward duties and elective surgeries) on December 19,” he added. “We don’t want the patients of Delhi to suffer during the strike, but we are left with no other option. We are waiting for the government to respond to our demands,” said Dr Sandanshiv.