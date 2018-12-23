Home Cities Delhi

Kingfisher stuck in glue trap, rescued in Delhi Cantonment area

Locals believe that the bird must have landed on the trap while trying to feed on the already trapped rats.

Published: 23rd December 2018 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kingfisher bird

The White-throated Kingfisher

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A wearied White-throated Kingfisher, caught in a deadly glue trap, was rescued from Delhi Cantonment area on Saturday. 

Glue trap devices consist of pieces of cardboard, fibreboard, or plastic, coated with a sticky adhesive, designed to ensnare any small animal who wanders across or lands on its surface. It took over two hours to free the bird and safely remove the deadly glue from its beak and feathers. 

The bird was sighted near a dump by a passer-by, who found the bird inextricably stuck to a rat glue trap, trying desperately to escape from the situation. 

“The bird must have landed on the trap while trying to feed on the already trapped rats,” said Soma Guru, who called NGO Wildlife SOS to rescue the kingfisher. 

“Glue traps are one of the cruellest ways of killing animals. They often rip patches of skin, fur, and feathers off the animals’ bodies as they struggle to escape, and many animals even chew off their own limbs as they try to free themselves. Some even get their faces stuck in the glue and suffocate to death, said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS. 

“It is heartening to see more people are making a conscious decision to help out animals in distress,” he added. 

The White-throated Kingfisher (Halcyon Smyrnensis) also known as the White-breasted Kingfisher is the most commonly found species of the bird in the Indian subcontinent. 

Wasim Akram, manager, Special Projects Wildlife SOS said, “The Kingfisher is under immense stress and has been kept in mandated medical observation to ensure it recuperates safely from the ordeal.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kingfisher trapped Kingfisher bird Kingfisher bird stuck Delhi Cantonment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp