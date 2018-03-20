Students of JNU protest against JNU professor who is accused of sexually harsassing female students at Vasant Kunj Police Station in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Following Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Atul Johri's arrest on Tuesday in connection with allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by students, he was produced before a Delhi court and was granted bail.

"I have been working in JNU since 2004. I'm a victim of politics," said Johri on the numerous allegations he was faced with.

He further stated that sending him to jail would ruin his career.

"Allegations of molestation against my client are baseless and totally wrong," said Atul Johri's counsel.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Atul Johri, a Professor at the School of Life Sciences at JNU, and was produced before metropolitan magistrate Ritu Singh at the Patiala House Court.

Johri was accused of sexual harassment by as many as nine female students at the University.

Earlier today, All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) also staged protests outside Vasant Kunj police station on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum in connection with the alleged molestation charges against JNU professor Atul Johri.

They claim that the protests were being staged as despite numerous complaints by female students having filed FIRs against the professor; the police have not taken the necessary steps to prosecute the accused.