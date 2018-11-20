Home Cities Delhi

Chilli powder thrown at Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi police nab suspect

Kejriwal was not injured but his spectacles broke in the melee. The incident happened in a high-security zone near the CM’s chamber.

Published: 20th November 2018 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a major security lapse, a man carrying red chilli powder managed to get close to Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday and tried to rub it into the CM’s eyes.

Kejriwal was not injured but his spectacles broke in the melee. The incident happened in a high-security zone near the CM’s chamber.

The attacker, Anil Kumar Sharma, was arrested immediately. A CCTV footage showed Sharma walking up to Kejriwal, feigning to touch the CM’s feet and then suddenly trying to rub chilli powder on Kejriwal’s face. Records show the 40-year-old man registered entry at 12:45 pm.

Curiously, non-officials can’t enter before 3 pm unless an official working in the Secretariat gives a reference at the reception. 

“We are checking the details of how he entered the secretariat. It is a high-security zone and entrance to the CM’s chamber is restricted,” said an official in the CM’s office.   The AAP blamed BJP for the attack. “BJP along with Delhi police is trying to attack the CM.

This couldn’t have happened without the role of the police,” said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi CM attacked Chilli powder attack Arvind Kejriwal attacked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp