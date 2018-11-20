Chilli powder thrown at Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi police nab suspect

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major security lapse, a man carrying red chilli powder managed to get close to Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday and tried to rub it into the CM’s eyes.

Kejriwal was not injured but his spectacles broke in the melee. The incident happened in a high-security zone near the CM’s chamber.

A random person reached near to the chamber of Delhi Chief Minister where access is not allowed and then attacks the CM by throwing chilly powder on him.



And clearly the Delhi Police is seen nowhere to stop this threatening attack on the CM. pic.twitter.com/YWBTik0z9E — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 20, 2018

The attacker, Anil Kumar Sharma, was arrested immediately. A CCTV footage showed Sharma walking up to Kejriwal, feigning to touch the CM’s feet and then suddenly trying to rub chilli powder on Kejriwal’s face. Records show the 40-year-old man registered entry at 12:45 pm.

Curiously, non-officials can’t enter before 3 pm unless an official working in the Secretariat gives a reference at the reception.

“We are checking the details of how he entered the secretariat. It is a high-security zone and entrance to the CM’s chamber is restricted,” said an official in the CM’s office. The AAP blamed BJP for the attack. “BJP along with Delhi police is trying to attack the CM.

This couldn’t have happened without the role of the police,” said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.