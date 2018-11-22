Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP breathe fire on BJP after chilli powder attack

On Tuesday, the attacker is reported to have pretended as falling at Kejriwal’s feet, before taking everyone by surprise when he lunged to smear chilli powder on the face of the AAP chief.

Published: 22nd November 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

AAP workers outside the BJP head office in Delhi | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “I will fight for this country till my last breath, no matter who attacks me,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defiant note on Wednesday, after he narrowly escaped an attack by an intruder inside the Delhi Secretariat.  

“In the last two years, four attacks have happened on me. We have become an eye sore for them (opponents). They are trying to kill me. People are asking questions from these parties, about the work done by our government … schools, hospitals, water and electricity…That why can’t they do the same,” the Delhi CM claimed.

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party claimed that top leadership of the BJP knew about the “pre-planned” attack. Tuesday’s incident, which raised questions about the safety of the chief minister, refused to die down as senior AAP leaders squarely blamed their BJP rivals for the attack and held a protest at the saffron party’s headquarters.

Scores of AAP volunteers and workers protested outside the BJP headquarters at Deendayal Updhyay Marg, where a heavy police presence stopped them a few meters away from the gate of the saffron party’s office. The AAP workers raised slogans against the BJP and the Delhi Police. “The BJP is losing all seven seats in Delhi. Therefore, they (BJP leaders) are resorting to this politics of intimidation. But, let me tell them that it is not going to work, as we are not scared,” asserted AAP leader Dilip Pandey.

“I have requested the Delhi Police to show some self–respect and stop acting like a ‘Gunda wing’ of the BJP.  In the past cases, when the chief minister came under attack, no charge sheet was filed…. To the BJP, we make it clear that our party is not a ‘gunda gang’,” said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and number two in party, Manish Sisodia.

The party also alleged Anil Kumar Sharma, who attacked the CM is a neighbour of former BJP MLA Karan Singh Tanwar, who was nominated by the BJP for the vice-chairman post of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

On Tuesday, the attacker is reported to have pretended as falling at Kejriwal’s feet, before taking everyone by surprise when he lunged to smear chilli powder on the face of the AAP chief. Later, the ruling party’s leaders claimed that the Delhi chief minister had a narrow escape as he was wearing glasses at the time of
the attack. 

Attacker sent to 14-day judicial custody
Meanwhile, a court sent Anil Kumar Sharma Sharma to 14-day judicial custody. The Naraina resident on Tuesday had targeted Kejriwal when the latter stepped out of his chamber inside the Delhi Secretariat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal chilli powder attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp