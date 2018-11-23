Ban construction when air quality severe: Central Pollution Control Board

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday recommended a ban on industrial and construction activities in major pollution “hotspots” in the capital if the air quality deteriorates to the severe category there. It also directed stricter implementation of plans already in force.

The recommendations were posed by a task force comprising members from the India Meteorological Department, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board who had met to review the status of the city’s air quality.

Wazirpur, Mundka, Narela, Bawana and Anand Vihar are some of the pollution hotspots identified by the authorities. The air quality in the national capital is expected to range between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ during the next few day, as forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The task force’s recommendations were based on the prevailing circumstances.

The recommendation regarding stricter implementation of plans already in force by public agencies concerns the municipal bodies, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the traffic police and other agencies responsible under the Graded Response Action Plan. The two recommendations have been made to the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority for consideration.