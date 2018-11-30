Home Cities Delhi

Delhi traffic police creates green corridors to help two critically-ill patients reach hospitals 

Green corridor refers to a special road route that enables harvested organs meant for transplants or patients to reach hospitals.

Published: 30th November 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image: EPS file photo of Police make way for transporting vital organs.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police provided special 'green corridors' to shift two critically-ill elderly patients to hospitals from the airport here, police said Thursday.

One corridor, was created Wednesday for the transfer of a 55-year-old woman suffering from a severe cardio-neuro disorder from the Indira Gandhi International airport's Terminal-1 to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Alok Kumar, said.

She was brought from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh to the national capital for treatment.

The convoy of vehicles started from Terminal-1 at 12. 46 pm and reached AIIMS in just 22 minutes after covering a distance of about 12 kms, whereas the average travel time during this time slot would have been around one hour, Kumar said.

In another case, a 75-year-old man, who suffered multiple heart attacks, was flown from Kolkata to the Delhi airport's Terminal 3.

He was immediately rushed to the Escort Fortis Hospital, Sukhdev Vihar, he said.

The carcade of the patient started from T-3 at 1.55 pm and reached Escort Fortis Hospital at 2.25 pm.

The 22 kms between Escort Fortis Hospital and Terminal-3 was covered in just 30 minutes without disturbing the regular traffic on the road, the officer said.

The normal travel time on this route during the peak hour traffic is around one to one-and-a-half-hour, he said.

