Delhi Metro to start online slogan writing competition from September 20

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro, as part of its various initiatives under the ''Swachhata Hi Sewa'' theme of ''Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'' is organising an ''Online Slogan Writing Competition'' on the topic ''Clean Metro, Clean Delhi'' from September 20 till September 26 (midnight).

Delhi Metro's Mission Statement states that ''Our 'trains' and 'premises' will be spotlessly clean''.

As part of the 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' theme of ''Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'', the Delhi Metro intends to involve the passengers in its initiatives and make them equal stakeholders in the process of making the Metro as well as Delhi city clean, a DMRC spokesperson said on Tuesday.

''The competition is open to all Smart Card Users of the Delhi Metro. To participate, commuters can visit our official website www. delhimetrorail. com and fill a form by clicking on the link of Slogan Competition on the homepage. Only online entries will be accepted. The Slogans can be either in English or Hindi. Attractive prizes will be given away to the winners,'' the spokesperson said.

As part of the 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' campaign from September 15 to October 2, the DMRC is also organising a host of other programmes at its premises across the Metro network.

Nukkad Natak (Street Plays) are being organised at all interchange and other major Metro stations to sensitise people about the importance of cleanliness.

Banners to create awareness about cleanliness are being displayed at stations. In addition, cleanliness drives are being organised at all Metro stations, offices, residential colonies and construction sites of DMRC.

Awards will also be given to the best maintained Metro station, best construction site and residential colony as an incentive for maintaining cleanliness.