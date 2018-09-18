Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro to start online slogan writing competition from September 20

Delhi Metro's Mission Statement states that 'Our 'trains and premises will be spotlessly clean'.

Published: 18th September 2018 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a Delhi metro Train used for representational purpose only.

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro, as part of its various initiatives under the ''Swachhata Hi Sewa'' theme of ''Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'' is organising an ''Online Slogan Writing Competition'' on the topic ''Clean Metro, Clean Delhi'' from September 20 till September 26 (midnight).

Delhi Metro's Mission Statement states that ''Our 'trains' and 'premises' will be spotlessly clean''.

As part of the 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' theme of ''Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'', the Delhi Metro intends to involve the passengers in its initiatives and make them equal stakeholders in the process of making the Metro as well as Delhi city clean, a DMRC spokesperson said on Tuesday.

''The competition is open to all Smart Card Users of the Delhi Metro. To participate, commuters can visit our official website www. delhimetrorail. com and fill a form by clicking on the link of Slogan Competition on the homepage. Only online entries will be accepted. The Slogans can be either in English or Hindi. Attractive prizes will be given away to the winners,'' the spokesperson said.

As part of the 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' campaign from September 15 to October 2, the DMRC is also organising a host of other programmes at its premises across the Metro network.

Nukkad Natak (Street Plays) are being organised at all interchange and other major Metro stations to sensitise people about the importance of cleanliness.

Banners to create awareness about cleanliness are being displayed at stations. In addition, cleanliness drives are being organised at all Metro stations, offices, residential colonies and construction sites of DMRC.

Awards will also be given to the best maintained Metro station, best construction site and residential colony as an incentive for maintaining cleanliness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Metro Slogan writing competition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju