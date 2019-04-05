Inspired by Dalai Lama, SEE learning curriculum aims at peace

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Emory University on Thursday launched a global Social, Emotional and Ethical (SEE) learning curriculum based on ethics and basic human values, in collaboration with The Dalai Lama Trust.

The curriculum is a part of Emory’s newly established Centre for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics.

“Scientific research has shown ethical development, alongside social and emotional learning, contribute to a student’s physical, psychological, and social well-being. It help them to succeed not just academically, but in life too,” said Lobsang Tenzin Negi, professor of practice in the Emory Dept. of Religion.

The curriculum can be incorporated by schools in India, he said.

To stress on the importance of ethics in education, the Dalai Lama referred to violence and conflict zones across the globe.

“Even the killings we are seeing today around the world, (are) doings of humans only...Our education is only teaching to be materialistic and (to) not seek happiness. So in education, that horizon of emotion is necessary and compassion in heart to achieve happiness,” he said. “In the 21st century, we have to think how to make the world more peaceful. It is possible. We can do it gradually...step by step.”

The Tibetan spiritual leader said India was a living example of religious harmony, wherein diverse communities lived “with no fear” for centuries.