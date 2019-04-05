Home Cities Delhi

Inspired by Dalai Lama, SEE learning curriculum aims at peace

The Emory University on Thursday launched a global Social, Emotional and Ethical (SEE) learning curriculum based on ethics and basic human values, in collaboration with The Dalai Lama Trust.

Published: 05th April 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Emory University on Thursday launched a global Social, Emotional and Ethical (SEE) learning curriculum based on ethics and basic human values, in collaboration with The Dalai Lama Trust.
The curriculum is a part of Emory’s newly established Centre for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics.

“Scientific research has shown ethical development, alongside social and emotional learning, contribute to a student’s physical, psychological, and social well-being. It help them to succeed not just academically, but in life too,” said Lobsang Tenzin Negi, professor of practice in the Emory Dept. of Religion.
The curriculum can be incorporated by schools in India, he said.

To stress on the importance of ethics in education, the Dalai Lama referred to violence and conflict zones across the globe.  

“Even the killings we are seeing today around the world, (are) doings of humans only...Our education is only teaching to be materialistic and (to) not seek happiness. So in education, that horizon of emotion is necessary and compassion in heart to achieve happiness,” he said. “In the 21st century, we have to think how to make the world more peaceful. It is possible. We can do it gradually...step by step.” 

The Tibetan spiritual leader said India was a living example of religious harmony, wherein diverse communities lived “with no fear” for centuries. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalai Lama global Social Emotional and Ethical curriculam SEE curriculum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp