Delhi sweats as mercury soars, other states on alert

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital reeled under scorching heat on Sunday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, said a meteorological (MeT) department official.

Humidity levels oscillated between 40 and 14 per cent.

No good news is in store from the MeT, which forecasts clear skies on Monday but no respite from the heat.

“The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius,” the weatherman said.

In Maharashtra’s Akola district, a 35-year-old man died due to heatstroke, a police official said on Sunday. Sheshrao Jaware, a resident of Lahanumbri village in Akola, was found unconscious outside the gate of a women’s hospital on Friday evening. He was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The postmortem report revealed that Jaware died of heatstroke, Ramdas Path police station’s senior inspector Shailesh Sapkal said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for North Central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions. Aurangabad, Nanded and Buldana have reported higher than normal temperature in the last some decades, the IMD stated in a report.

An “Orange Alert” was issued in Gujarat for two-days following the sudden spurt in heat as temperatures are likely to touch 44 degrees.

“Severe heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in the districts of south Gujarat region, namely Valsad, Saurashtra-Kutch namely Porbandar, Veraval, Diu, Bhavnagar, Kutch, with heatwave conditions at isolated pockets in the districts of south Gujarat region namely Surat,” it said .