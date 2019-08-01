Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission slashes power bills

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: What could be possibly the last electricity charge revision before the assembly polls, the AAP government has ensured the ‘political bill’ is not too high for the party over fixed charges. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), which is a judicial authority on the matter, announced a considerable reduction in the fixed charges, which will further result in lowering of power bills for consumers of the national capital. The fixed charge had been a point of contention for the opposition for the last few months.

“For the fifth consecutive year no electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for a fifth consecutive year, tariffs reduced. Delhi has the lowest electricity tariffs in the country now. And Delhi is the only place in India with 24×7 electricity,” Kejriwal tweeted. One of the main poll planks, the Paani Maaf, Bijli Half scheme for the people (free water and electricity at half prices) had come under political criticism since the beginning of this year.

As per the new tariff schedule which would be applicable from August 1, the DERC announced for 2019-20, fixed charges up to 2 kilowatts (kW) has been reduced from `125 to `20, while the charges above 2 kW but less than 5 kW has been slashed from `140 to `50. The fixed charges for more than 5 kW and less than 15 kW has been reduced from `175 to `100, chairman Justice (retired) S S Chauhan said.

Small business owners had a reason to rejoice as well. Currently, these businessmen pay `8.50 per unit for up to 3 kW. They will now have to pay `6 per unit once the new tariff comes into effect.