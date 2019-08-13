Uzbekistan woman raped in Delhi, several detained

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have detained several persons in connection with alleged rape of a 31-year-old Uzbek by three men in a moving car in the Vasant Kunj area of South-West Delhi.

Five teams had been formed to crack the case, the police said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the woman had filed a police complaint that she was thrashed and gang-raped by three men, whom she knew. "We have detained some suspects and are questioning her friends," said Devender Arya Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West).

The cops are also checking the CCTV footages of the area to ascertain the woman's claims. She had come to India two months ago and was living with friends in Madangiri. One of the accused had befriended her seven months ago.

"Her friend (one of the accused) called her to meet on Saturday near a mall in Vasant Kunj. He picked her from there in Scorpio car and took her to Gurugram. Two of his friends were already in the car," said a senior police officer.

The woman alleged the men started molesting her, and thrashed her when she resisted. Later, the three took turns to rape and dumped her near her flat.

She narrated the incident to her friends who took her to AIIMS. The hospital staff then informed the police.