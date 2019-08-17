Delhi man dies after kite string slits throat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man died after his throat was slit by the banned Chinese manja (kite string) while he was riding his scooter, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Independence Day. The deceased was identified as Manav Sharma, a resident of Budh Vihar. Police said Sharma had gone to Paschim Vihar to visit his sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

While riding home, his throat got entangled with the kite string and was slit, police said, adding he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

City police said as per reports received, eight people sustained injuries caused by the illegal kite string on Thursday. They said complaints have been registered against nine people in connection with these incidents.

The National Green Tribunal had imposed a nationwide ban on the use of glass-coated manja or dor for flying kites, saying the sharp string poses a life risk to humans, animals and birds.

Delhi Police PRO and Deputy Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Randhawa said orders are issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, 1973, banning the sale, use and purchase of Chinese manja.