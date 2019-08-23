Home Cities Delhi

AAP's Alka Lamba marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Lamba, who is not on the same page as the party, said that while the Delhi government has been claiming that people in the city were being given free medical facilities, that wasn't entirely true.

Published: 23rd August 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi AAP MLA Alka Lamba. (File photo)

Delhi AAP MLA Alka Lamba (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday marshalled out a BJP MLA from the Delhi Assembly and suspended another, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel legislator Alka Lamba was also marshalled out of the House.

At the time of her ejection, Lamba, the MLA from Chandni Chowk, was criticising the Delhi government and alleged that at least two families had been forced to purchase medicines from private chemists while they were being treated at the capital's government-run G.B. Pant Hospital.

Lamba, who is not on the same page as the party, said that while the Delhi government has been claiming that people in the city were being given free medical facilities and medicines, families, however, were being forced to take loans for treatment in government hospitals.

ALSO READ: AAP might field Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk to replace sitting MLA Alka Lamba

Lamba raised the issue in the Assembly as a Special Mention.

Responding to her claim, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said he would look into the matter, adding that the hospital in question is under heavy load of patients as it also caters to people from neighbouring Uttar Pardesh.

He said people have to wait in queue to get medicines, at times, for as long as six hours.

At this point, while the Speaker asked Lamba to conclude on the topic as the Minister had given his assurance on the matter, Lamba continued to raise the issue.

After requesting her several times to take her seat while she continued speaking, the Speaker ordered her to be marshalled out of the House until the tea break.

AAP MLA Lamba has been vocal against her party since last year. She has also announced that she will contest the next Assembly polls as an independent candidate.

Earlier in the day, Goel suspended BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, for the duration of the session for using "unparliamentary language" in the House.

As soon as the session started, Gupta led fellow Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs O.P. Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan and Majinder Singh Sirsa in creating a ruckus in the House, demanding a discussion on the abrogation of the constitutional Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

While Gupta was suspended from the House, Sirsa was marshalled out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alka Lamba Delhi Assembly AAP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp