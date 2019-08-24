DMA, DMC lend support to campaign for unmarried women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and Delhi Medical Council (DMC) have backed a campaign for the provision of “safe and non-judgmental sexual health services” to unmarried women in the national capital.

Expressing solidarity with the campaign ‘Health Over Stigma’, DMA president Dr Girish Tyagi and DMC chief Dr Arun Gupta said they will sensitise doctors and hold service providers accountable to ensure stigma-free sexual and reproductive health services.

The move comes after two non-profit organisations—Haiyya and Sachhi Saheli—filed a complaint in April with the Delhi Medical Council, a body that regulates the practice of the modern system of medicine in the city, about doctors being negligent towards unmarried women.

The two organisations also put forth a ‘code of conduct’ for providing non-judgemental service to unmarried women which is to be followed by all doctors in Delhi. The DMC president has committed support to the campaign and accepted the ‘code of conduct’.

“We acknowledge the responsibility of ensuring quality and friendly services to every individual that lies with doctors, hospital chains and medical bodies. No woman should be denied or should receive sub-par services due to their identities such as marital status, caste, religion etc.’

He said the DMC will take the steps to create a safe environment for women, and also get the India Medical Association on-board the campaign.