Home Cities Delhi

DMA, DMC lend support to campaign for unmarried women

He said the DMC will take the steps to create a safe environment for women, and also get the India Medical Association on-board the campaign. 

Published: 24th August 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and Delhi Medical Council (DMC) have backed a campaign for the provision of “safe and non-judgmental sexual health services” to unmarried women in the national capital.

Expressing solidarity with the campaign ‘Health Over Stigma’, DMA president Dr Girish Tyagi and DMC chief Dr Arun Gupta said they will sensitise doctors and hold service providers accountable to ensure stigma-free sexual and reproductive health services.

The move comes after two non-profit organisations—Haiyya and Sachhi Saheli—filed a complaint in April with the Delhi Medical Council, a body that regulates the practice of the modern system of medicine in the city, about doctors being negligent towards unmarried women.

The two organisations also put forth a ‘code of conduct’ for providing non-judgemental service to unmarried women which is to be followed by all doctors in Delhi. The DMC president has committed support to the campaign and accepted the ‘code of conduct’.

“We acknowledge the responsibility of ensuring quality and friendly services to every individual that lies with doctors, hospital chains and medical bodies. No woman should be denied or should receive sub-par services due to their identities such as marital status, caste, religion etc.’

He said the DMC will take the steps to create a safe environment for women, and also get the India Medical Association on-board the campaign. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp