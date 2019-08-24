Home Cities Delhi

Not enough anti-rabies vaccine in government hospitals in Delhi

Hospitals run by the Delhi government continue to face a crisis over anti-rabies vaccination owing to shortage of supply from the vaccine manufacturers and poor quality of vaccines.

Published: 24th August 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

A notice at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital says it has no anti-rabies vaccine. | Express Photo Services

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hospitals run by the Delhi government continue to face a crisis over anti-rabies vaccination owing to a shortage of supply from the vaccine manufacturers and poor quality of vaccines.

Authorities at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, which has placed a notice inside its premises announcing non-availability of the vaccine, stated that the problem had been persisting for more than a year.

“Everybody, including the state health department, has been apprised of the issue, but they are helpless because CPA had called for a tender but that didn’t materialise. The samples which were coming were declared unfit or standard quality vaccine was poor. It is a manufacturing problem,” said Amita Saxena, medical superintendent of the hospital.

“All hospitals under Delhi government are facing this issue because the manufacturing has stopped. We procure the vaccines on and off, but the demand is greater than the supply. So however much we procure from the market, it gets finished. Earlier, above 400 patients were visiting, but now, since the message has gone out, the numbers are less, around 200 per day,” Saxena added.

A senior doctor at GTB Hospital, who did not wish to be named, said RML and Safdarjung have been able to procure the vaccine through some other state government’s contract, which is an avenue not available with the Delhi government.

“We are procuring vaccines from local authorised suppliers, dealer or local purchase. In case we don’t have it, we advise the patient to get it from local medical stores or private clinics. If vaccines are not available, the doctors are helpless,” said Dr DK Sharma medical superintendent at AIIMS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp