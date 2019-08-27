Be monsoon ready with these skincare tips

Shahnaz Hussain By

Express News Service

While monsoon is welcomed by many as a blessing, for others the humidity means skin trouble, clogged pores, pimples along with dull and breakage-prone hair and even smelly feet! However, we have you covered.



Shahnaz Husain, the doyen of health and beauty, shares some tips and tricks to beat the weather. The Delhi-based director of the eponymous brand, breaks it down to easy home remedies that you can incorporate in your daily routine.

Tone it down



Don’t stop after washing your face thoroughly. Follow up with a flower-based toner or one which has mint in it (if you have oily skin). This deeply cleanses and shrinks the over-active pores and avoids dirt from entering them. Rosewater is one of the oldest and best options.

Keeping moist



Lack of proper moisturising can dry up the skin, in many cases leading to the production of even more oil. On the other hand, hair sans good conditioning can end up becoming highly frizzy and brittle.



Smother some lightweight lotion (of aloe vera or cucumber) on the body and lightly coat your hair with argan oil.



Massage a very small amount on your scalp too. This will lock in the natural moisture and create a protective barrier for your skin and hair to thrive even on the cloudiest days.

Wash it off



The moisture and bacteria present in the monsoon air target the scalp, which is usually not washed as often as the rest of the body. To maintain its health, you need to wash it more regularly.



Take a cup of tea decoction. Refrigerate it and add freshly squeezed lemon juice. Use this solution as the last rinse for your hair.



This acts as an antibacterial tonic for the scalp and hair, making it healthy and shiny. You can make a mix of rose water and lemon to get rid of the nasty monsoon smell from your hair too.

Happy feet



Your feet need your attention, especially in this season, where they can easily get exposed to dirty rainwater. After a long day’s work, when you come back home, add a tablespoon of sea salt in a tub of warm or cool water and soak your feet in it.



This not only relaxes you but also fights potential skin infections that can develop in the damp grooves of your feet. You can also add a few drops of tea or lemon juice to pump up the freshness.

If you are seeking to completely rid your feet of bacterial smell, add a few drops of tea tree oil (which has strong anti-bacterial properties) to warm water and soak.

Fruity treat



In this season, the skin can become dull and weighed down. Regular application of fruit masks is the answer. Mix grated apple and mashed papaya in a bowl and apply on pre-washed face and neck with clean hands. It helps brighten up your skin.