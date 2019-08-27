Home Cities Delhi

No money for treatment, refugee couple with Hepatitis C left in the lurch in Delhi

After being diagnosed with the disease at a local clinic, Mang (44) and Vung (49) started treatment in 2015 at a super specialty hospital in Janakpuri.

Published: 27th August 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Liam Khan Mang and his wife Nang Sian Vung at their flat

(From left) Liam Khan Mang and his wife Nang Sian Vung at their flat | ( Photo | EPS )

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “At times, the first thought that crosses my mind after waking up is to commit suicide. I and my wife have been making the rounds of hospitals in vain. We want to be put out of our miseries now,” Liam Khan Mang told this correspondent with a heavy heart.

Mang and his wife, Nang Sian Vung, live in a ramshackle one-room flat, which hardly affords any space for movement, on Hastsal Road in Uttam Nagar.

ALSO READ: Rohingya refugees feel at home in Chennai

The refugee couple, belonging to the Chin community of Myanmar, has been battling Hepatitis C, but more than their struggle with the diseases, it is their vain bid to seek treatment at a government hospital in the city that has left them disillusioned.

“We were diagnosed with Hepatitis C in 2014 and since 2015, we have been struggling to get ourselves treated at a government hospital. For five years and counting, we haven’t received even a drop of medicine for our ailment. Not one hospital was moved by our plight. We’ve no children and I don’t think our condition would ever allow us to plan one. I can’t help but wonder who’ll take care of us if, someday, our health takes a turn for the worse,” Mang said, choking between words.

After being diagnosed with the disease at a local clinic, Mang (44) and Vung (49) started treatment in 2015 at a super speciality hospital in Janakpuri. Mang said after visiting the hospital for some treatment sessions, they were referred to GTB Hospital.

ALSO READ: Scrapping Article 370 freed us from slavery: West Pakistan Hindu refugees

After some time, they were referred again to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and ILBS hospital, he said.

“They then referred us to GP Pant hospital. Earlier this month, the doctors transferred our cases, yet again, to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. To be honest, we’re simply tired of this ordeal now. We’ve decided not to visit the LNJP anymore, as we fear they will refer us to another hospital,” Mang said.

In between, they did make an attempt to seek treatment at private clinics, but realised that the expenses were far beyond their humble means. While Mang’s medicine, at a single sitting at a clinic, costs in excess of `35,000, the one for his wife comes to around Rs 15,000.

ALSO READ: On World Refugees Day, 19 Pakistani migrants in Rajasthan get Indian citizenship

“We can’t spend so much money at a single sitting. We don’t have much to spare. Each of us get less than Rs 6,000 from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). Forget medicines, we often wonder where our next meal is going to come from,” Mang said.

Hepatitis C is a viral infection that causes liver inflammation, sometimes leading to serious liver damage. The virus spreads through contaminated blood. With barely any treatment so far, the couple are now battling other health problems as well.

“I have stomach ulcer and can’t even take medicines because of weakness,” Vung said.

Language is also a huge handicap for them. While Mang can utter some words, Vung doesn’t speak it at all. “Getting a job is, therefore, difficult. Some friends from Mizoram help us get daily wage work from time to time. We also find it hard to articulate our plight at hospitals,” Mang said.

The couple fled persecution in Myanmar in 2010 and arrived in India via Manipur. They knocked on the door of the UNHCR office in New Delhi and attained refugee status.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi Delhi Refugees
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp