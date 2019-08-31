Sports Injury Centre at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital to get bigger

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Safdarjung G Hospital is going to have a new, designated building for its Sports Injury Centre, construction of which is under process.

On Friday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan laid the foundation stone for the Sports Injury Expansion Project.

“I want National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to make a sincere effort to finish the work in one year as against the 18 months stipulated by it, with the target of building the best sports injury centre in the world. This facility is comparable to the very best in the country and the world,” said Harsh Vardhan.

Being built with a budget of Rs 483 crore, the centre will provide diagnostic, physiotherapy, rehabilitative, surgical and inpatient facilities under one roof to those suffering from sports and related injuries.

According to the hospital authorities, the number of patients visiting the existing Sports Injury Centre has gone up in the past few years. From 52,133 in 2011, the patient count increased to 1,20,101 in 2018.

The new centre will have increased bed strength of 156 compared to the existing 42 beds, and it will have a larger area.

The expansion will also help in increasing the number of postgraduate seats.

While currently the patients have to wait for three months for surgery, authorities said the new complex is expected to reduce the waiting period for surgery for sportsmen.

A gait lab, a 3D motion analysis system, and an underwater training system are envisaged to be part of the expansion project.