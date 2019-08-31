Home Cities Delhi

Sports Injury Centre at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital to get bigger

Safdarjung G Hospital is going to have a new, designated building for its Sports Injury Centre, construction of which is under process.

Published: 31st August 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan laying the foundation stone for the expansion of the Sports Injury Centre at Safdarjung Hospital on Friday.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan laying the foundation stone for the expansion of the Sports Injury Centre at Safdarjung Hospital on Friday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Safdarjung G Hospital is going to have a new, designated building for its Sports Injury Centre, construction of which is under process.

On Friday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan laid the foundation stone for the Sports Injury Expansion Project.

“I want National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to make a sincere effort to finish the work in one year as against the 18 months stipulated by it, with the target of building the best sports injury centre in the world. This facility is comparable to the very best in the country and the world,” said Harsh Vardhan.

Being built with a budget of Rs 483 crore, the centre will provide diagnostic, physiotherapy, rehabilitative, surgical and inpatient facilities under one roof to those suffering from sports and related injuries.

According to the hospital authorities, the number of patients visiting the existing Sports Injury Centre has gone up in the past few years. From 52,133 in 2011, the patient count increased to 1,20,101 in 2018.

The new centre will have increased bed strength of 156 compared to the existing 42 beds, and it will have a larger area.

The expansion will also help in increasing the number of postgraduate seats.

While currently the patients have to wait for three months for surgery, authorities said the new complex is expected to reduce the waiting period for surgery for sportsmen.

A gait lab, a 3D motion analysis system, and an underwater training system are envisaged to be part of the expansion project. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Safdarjung hospital Sports Injury Centre Sports Injury Centre Safdarjung
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp