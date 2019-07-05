Delhi Transport Corporation’s Rajghat-1 depot to get CNG production unit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday started work on a Hydrogen CNG (HCNG) production unit at Rajghat-1 depot of Delhi Transport Corporation.

Laying the foundation stone of the four-tonnes per day compact unit, Chairman of Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA), Dr. Bhure Lal stated he was confident that the pilot project would be expanded across the country.

Voicing concern over rising air pollution due to increase in the number of vehicles, he said new technology needs to be adopted to improve air quality for human survival.

Sunita Narain, member EPCA said that Thursday was the first day towards making India a hydrogen economy.

She said this small step of mixing hydrogen with CNG has the potential of being a solution to pollution-related problems as well as energy security for the country.

As per a Supreme Court directive, IOCL and IGL have collaborated to put up this semi-commercial plant for conducting the study on the use of HCNG fuel in 50 BS IV compliant CNG buses in Delhi.

“The plant will be commissioned by November 2019,” read an EPCA statement.

“Hydrogen spiked CNG when used in an engine in place of CNG results in clean combustion; thereby reduce harmful emissions and improve the fuel economy. IOC R&D has developed a patented Compact Reformer for production of HCNG fuel from natural gas,” it stated.

‘New tech key to easing pollution woes’

