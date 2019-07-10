Ex-AAP leader Kapil Mishra caught in Twitter row with former colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj over disqualification as MLA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra was caught in a Twitter row with his former colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday over his disqualification as an MLA.

The spat broke out a day before the final hearing of Mishra’s Karawal Nagar MLA seat in the Delhi Assembly.

“The documents and evidence compiled by AAP against me is not clear. Even the evidence and pages are missing, if you want to remove me from the MLA position, the party should have proper evidence.

"Moreover, why is the party banning the media from attending the final hearing in the Supreme Court? Because they are scared that they do not have any valid proof against me,” challenged Mishra.

Bharadwaj replied by saying that Mishra was scared of losing his seat.

पेचकस बाबू -



डरपोक केजरीवाल से कह दो हिम्मत हैं तो मीडिया के कैमरों के सामने सुनवाई कर लो



केजरीवाल को मुंह छिपाने की जगह नहीं मिलेगी



डरकर भागना मत, मेरा बयान होने देना और मेरे गवाहों को आने देना विधानसभा में



आंदोलन की हत्या का हिसाब होगा इस मुकदमें में https://t.co/0YUqbYw4jj — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) July 9, 2019

“Even on the last day for replying to Speaker, he has actually no answer. Now he claims he did not get all pages of petition. How could pages be lost from sealed envelope? I had always known he would be scared to face truth,” he tweeted.