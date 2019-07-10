Home Cities Delhi

Ex-AAP leader Kapil Mishra caught in Twitter row with former colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj over disqualification as MLA

The spat broke out a day before the final hearing of Mishra’s Karawal Nagar MLA seat in the Delhi Assembly.

Published: 10th July 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra was caught in a Twitter row with his former colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday over his disqualification as an MLA. 

The spat broke out a day before the final hearing of Mishra’s Karawal Nagar MLA seat in the Delhi Assembly.

“The documents and evidence compiled by AAP against me is not clear. Even the evidence and pages are missing, if you want to remove me from the MLA position, the party should have proper evidence.

"Moreover, why is the party banning the media from attending the final hearing in the Supreme Court? Because they are scared that they do not have any valid proof against me,” challenged Mishra. 

Bharadwaj replied by saying that Mishra was scared of losing his seat.

“Even on the last day for replying to Speaker, he has actually no answer. Now he claims he did not get all pages of petition. How could pages be lost from sealed envelope? I had always known he would be scared to face truth,” he tweeted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Aam Aadmi Party Kapil Mishra Saurabh Bharadwaj Delhi Twitter Kapil Saurabh twitter fight
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp