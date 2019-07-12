Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits student injured in school fan collapse 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the government school in Trilokpuri where a ceiling fan fell on a student seriously injuring him.

The education minister stated that an FIR will be registered to investigate the matter.

The incident has given the BJP another chance to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over a supposed Rs 2,000 crore scam committed by Sisodia in construction of classrooms.

Sisodia along with staff of the department of education inquired about the infrastructure of the classroom where the incident happened.

According to the officials, a part of a ceiling fan fell on the head of the 11-year-old boy and soon the school staff rushed him to a nearby government hospital.

The DoE is said to be examining the incident. A police complaint will be filed against the contractor who constructed the classroom, if found guilty.

Meanwhile Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari also visited the same classroom and raised questions over the quality of the infrastructure. Tiwari also went and met the victim admitted the hospital.

“Who is responsible for this incident? If so much money, as the government is saying in constructing ‘smart classrooms’ then the quality of the work should be checked.

"The incident is extremely painful and I as a public representative am here to inspect the building safety. But this clearly points out that there is corruption in construction of classrooms, the people behind this incident should be punished because lives of children is at stake” said Tiwari.

Last week, the Delhi BJP had filed a complaint to the Delhi Police and Lokayukta alleging based on an RTI reply that each classroom built under the current regime had an average construction cost of Rs 25 lakh.

Rights panel takes cognizance of mishap

The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday taking suo motu cognizance of media reports has issued notice to Chief Secretary Vijay Dev of Delhi calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The human rights body also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the best treatment is provided to the injured student and the authorities concerned are sensitized to conduct a survey at all the government schools to identify and rectify such unsafe fixtures and fittings, immediately so that such incidents do not recur in future.

Denying the BJP’s allegations, the AAP government sent a legal notice to for defaming the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and said a probe is underway to determine what caused the accident.