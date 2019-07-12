Home Cities Delhi

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits student injured in school fan collapse 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the government school in Trilokpuri where a ceiling fan fell on a student seriously injuring him.

Published: 12th July 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the government school in Trilokpuri where a ceiling fan fell on a student seriously injuring him.

The education minister stated that an FIR will be registered to investigate the matter.

The incident has given the BJP another chance to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over a supposed Rs 2,000 crore scam committed by Sisodia in construction of classrooms. 

Sisodia along with staff of the department of education inquired about the infrastructure of the classroom where the incident happened. 

According to the officials, a part of a ceiling fan fell on the head of the 11-year-old boy and soon the school staff rushed him to a nearby government hospital.

The DoE is said to be examining the incident. A police complaint will be filed against the contractor who constructed the classroom, if found guilty.

Meanwhile Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari also visited the same classroom and raised questions over the quality of the infrastructure. Tiwari also went and met the victim admitted the hospital.

“Who is responsible for this incident? If so much money, as the government is saying in constructing ‘smart classrooms’ then the quality of the work should be checked.

"The incident is extremely painful and I as a public representative am here to inspect the building safety. But this clearly points out that there is corruption in construction of classrooms, the people behind this incident should be punished because lives of children is at stake” said Tiwari.

Last week, the Delhi BJP had filed a complaint to the Delhi Police and Lokayukta alleging based on an RTI reply that each classroom built under the current regime had an average construction cost of Rs 25 lakh.

Rights panel takes cognizance of mishap

The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday taking suo motu cognizance of media reports has issued notice to Chief Secretary Vijay Dev of Delhi calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The human rights body also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the best treatment is provided to the injured student and the authorities concerned are sensitized to conduct a survey at all the government schools to identify and rectify such unsafe fixtures and fittings, immediately so that such incidents do not recur in future.

Denying the BJP’s allegations, the AAP government sent a legal notice to for defaming the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and said a probe is underway to determine what caused the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Manish Sisodia Delhi fan collapse mishap Delhi school fan collapse
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp