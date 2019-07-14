Home Cities Delhi

School for educating underprivileged children opens in Delhi's Mansarovar Park

The curriculum designed by the school would focus on developing skills in children that would help them lead a quality life.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A new school for educating the underprivileged kids of Delhi's Mansarovar Park was opened on Sunday under the Youth Awakening Mission of Rishikulshala, a charitable trust providing quality education to downtrodden kids in the city.

"Children are the invaluable assets of our country and it is our responsibility to make their lives better. To educate destitute is in itself a service to the nation," said Shriguru Pawan Sinha, founder of the mission.

"The main motive of this project is to make these children feel they are an important part of society. This would make them stay away from crimes and addictions, would allow them to accept things rationally, help them in using language effectively and would enable them to ask questions in their daily lives," he further said.

The curriculum designed by the school would focus on developing skills in children that would help them lead a quality life.

The syllabus of Rishikulshala includes mathematics, science, social science, general knowledge, Indian history, English, Hindi and Sanskrit languages, among other subjects.

The school also plans to provide children with vocational education and classes on hygiene, theatre, music, dance, and sports.

The children would be given studying kits with copies, books, pencil, water bottle and other required things.

