Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launch three-day vector awareness campaign launched 

NEW DELHI: A three-day drive to raise awareness on vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue and the means to combat the menace has been launched in south Delhi, officials said on Thursday. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launched the mega campaign on Wednesday from Hauz Khas, which comes within the ambit of the South Zone of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

The SDMC tabulates the data on vector-borne diseases in the city. At least 66 malaria cases have been reported in Delhi this year, more than double the number of people affected by dengue, according to the latest municipal report released by the SDMC on Monday. As many as 57 of the malaria cases were recorded in June.

The report said till July 13 this year, 27 cases of dengue have been reported — 16 in June, three in May, two in April, four in March and one each in February and January. Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded by the SDMC.

Vardhan said this year, it is feared that cases of vector-borne diseases would go up. “There is no need to panic as vector-borne diseases can be cured at home and hospitalisation becomes necessary in a few cases only,” he said. Doctors, dengue breeding checking staff and officers of the Centre, Delhi government and local bodies will be seen raising awareness at 280 places in the city.

