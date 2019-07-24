Home Cities Delhi

Doctor gets selected in three departments at North Delhi Municipal Corporation hospital

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ever heard of a doctor’s name appearing for openings in three different departments at the same government hospital?  A scrutiny of the names of medical applicants who were selected at the North MCD-run Bara Hindu Rao Hospital revealed this glaring discrepancy, indicating some slip up in the recruitment process at one of the busiest MCD hospitals in Delhi.

After this irregularity came to the fore, North MCD chairperson Varsha Joshi told this correspondent that she has ordered an inquiry as to how the candidate in question  - Dr Javed Alam - got selected in three different posts for which the Bara Hindu Rao hospital had invited applications through an advertisement. “I have called for a report and action will be taken following it,” she added. 

Hindu Rao Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Ajeet Goel couldn’t be contacted despite repeated calls. Earlier this month, the hospital had interviewed junior and senior resident doctors with MBBS and BDS degrees for some openings on a contractual basis.

The list, shared by a doctor of the hospital, showed that Dr Alam was selected for three different wings — casualty, blood bank and general medicine.  “A doctor can specialise in only one department. How come the same name appears for three departments? A medical doctor cannot even apply for casualty or anaesthesia. There has to be some sort of loophole in the hiring process,” said the doctor. 

Top officials

The interview board members included the Medical Superintendent, Addl Medical Superintendent, CMO, subject experts of the departments concerned and medical officer representing SC, ST and OBC staff 

