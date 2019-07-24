Home Cities Delhi

First-time lucky flat applicants hope to begin afresh in Delhi

Many applicants under the DDA flat scheme for the differently-abled express their happiness on getting a flat.

Published: 24th July 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Wheelchair, Disabled

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Ghazala Ahmad
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Saroj Yadav, 35, a government school teacher, was overwhelmed when her application for a Middle Income Group (MIG) category flat (for the differently-abled) got selected under the DDA Housing Scheme 2019. Currently, her husband and son live with her in-laws in Palam. Her husband runs a small general store in the same locality. Though Saroj’s family had migrated from Rajasthan some 40 years ago, this is for the first time that she had applied for a DDA flat. She considers herself lucky for getting a flat in her first attempt. “Now that I have got a house, I plan to buy a car.” 

Like Saroj, Raghav Dhawan, 31, was another lucky applicant as his name was selected for a High Income Group (HIG) flat in Vasant Kunj. He was a practicing lawyer before he became disabled in an accident seven years ago. For the last 30 years, he and his mother are residing at one of his relative's place along with his grandparents in Gurugram. “As I am dependent on my family, so getting a house was one thing that was always on my mind. I am lucky to get it in the first attempt.”

Unlike Saroj and Raghav, Ved Prakash had to wait for years to strike lucky. “Getting a house is everyone’s priority. It was my father’s dream to own a house in Delhi. He used to apply for DDA flats and then I started. Since then, it has been 18 years that we are applying for these flats. This time, we got lucky. So the happiness is doubled,” said the project manager of a software firm, who was allotted a HIG category flat in the general category. 

Prakash stays in Noida with his mother, wife, brother and a five-year-old son in a family-owned house. Vikas Sharma, 27, was another luck applicant this time. A HIG category flat was allocated to him under the differently-abled category. Sharma, who is living in a rented accommodation in Tilak Nagar, also applied for the first time and got a DDA flat in his first attempt. Originally from Rajasthan, Sharma has been residing in Tilak Nagar since 2016 due to his work as an assistant section officer in the Ministry of Environmental Affairs.

