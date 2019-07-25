No power transformers on Chandni Chowk pavements

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has rejected the proposal of placing power transformer on the pavements in Chandni Chowk as suggested by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC). Senior Delhi government officials, privy to the development, said according to DFS, transformers on the pavement would be a danger to pedestrians. “Each electrical unit contains huge quantity of transformer oil about 800 litre and in case it explodes, can cause fire and oil spill-over may severely harm people or walkers. Guidelines clearly say that transformer should be six metres away from the movement of inhabitants,” said an official.

As part of the redevelopment plan of the 17th century heritage market, public utilities such as police booth, toilets, ATMs, and electricity transformers were to be installed on the central verge. However, the DUAC and city’s heritage experts red flagged the proposal and challenged the plan in the Delhi High Court. They claim the public facilities in the middle of the road will distort the heritage and character of the arcade.

To resolve the issue, the court has asked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to convene a meeting of the stakeholders after which the concerned agencies—North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Police, and Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), which is executing the project, had agreed to shift all public facilities to other location but consensus could not be made on power transformer because of the

objections by DFS and local traders’ association.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said that the SRDC board would now take a final call on transformers’ placement. He said that all 19 electrical units have been placed on the central verge as per the plan.The DFS also rejected another suggestion using dry type transformer being pressed by the DUAC, he said. “Dry type transformers require more space as they are double the size of conventional -oil-filled units,” said the official.

According to another official, adequate measures have been taken to lessen the impact in case there is released inside the compartment to keep them cool. There is also a pit attached to each unit to prevent spill over. In case any unit is burst, oil will collect in the pit,” he said.