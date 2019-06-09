Delhi: Bike-borne miscreants fire at journalists' car on Barapullah flyover

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Three shots were fired at a reporting team from news channel ABP by unidentified persons on Barapullah Road in New Delhi.

Reporter Siddharth Purohit was heading towards Prasad Nagar police station with his team - cameraman Arvind Kumar and driver Chander Sen - when the incident took place.

"A man on a black pulsar approached the vehicle when we were near the Pragati Maidan cut. When we noticed a firearm in the biker's hand and tried speeding, the biker then fired 3 shots at the vehicle," told Siddharth Purohit, one of the victims.

"The First bullet hit the gate, second hit the driver side window and the third one missed," Purohit added.

According to the victims, the police response was lax.

"We first called the police at around 01:30 am, but the first PCR arrived at 03:00 am," said another victim Arvind Kumar. Based on the statement given by the victims, Delhi police have filed an FIR under Sections of IPC 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and Arms Act.

"A special team from South and South-East Delhi has been formed. We are trying to track the probable entry and exit route of the bike and the victim's vehicle has been sent for forensic test," said Additional DCP Parvinder, South Delhi.