Health services hit at major Delhi hospitals as city doctors extend solidarity to Bengal counterparts 

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health services in the national capital were badly affected on Friday as most major hospitals shut their outpatient departments and operation theatres for a day. The Resident Doctors Association in these hospitals had called for a peaceful protest to express their disapproval of violence against doctors and show solidarity with doctors striking at NRS Medical College in Kolkata following an attack on their colleagues by a patient’s relatives.

Medical services were hit at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Safdarjung Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, Bara Hindu Rao, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.“We also have a family, we are also human beings. Doctors are truly hurt by what has been happening in Bengal. We have a right to feel safe,” said Rajeev Ranjan, a resident doctor who was protesting.

“We, the resident doctors of AIIMS, unanimously stand beside the protesting doctors of West Bengal. We echo the same demands that these affected doctors are fighting for,” said a statement by the RDA of AIIMS.

The protesting doctors demanded the adoption of a uniform security code applicable to all government healthcare facilities in the country. They also sought deployment of armed and unarmed security guards at hospital and hostel premises, and installation of more CCTV cameras.

“What has happened in West Bengal and for cases of violence against doctors, we need to stand up against it and come with a strategy so that it does not happen frequently,” said AIIMS director Randeep Guleria.

A delegation of doctors met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who said he would convene a meeting to find a legislative solution to safeguard doctors’ security.

IMA to continue protest for 2 more days

In view of repeated incidents of violence against doctors, the Indian Medical Association will continue the protest on June 15 and 16, and has called for a nationwide withdrawal of non-essential services, including OPD services, for 24 hours in all health care institutions on Monday. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association also called for a strike on Saturday, in which 18 hospitals will participate. The AIIMS RDA was yet to decide on strike on Saturday.