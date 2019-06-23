Services back on after minor fire at Delhi's RML hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A minor fire broke out at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here early on Saturday. More than 200 patients had to be shifted. Delhi Fire Services officials said that they received information about the blaze at around 4.19 am, following which five fire tenders were deployed. The fire was doused by 5.15 am.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and other senior officers visited the Centre-run hospital and took stock of the situation. Emergency services that were shifted to the trauma centre were later shifted back to the ground floor. The intensive care unit services are also back to the normal.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said the fire was doused immediately by the hospital staff and there was no casualty. The electric supply which was temporarily suspended was later restored.