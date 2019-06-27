After missing several deadlines, Rao Tula Ram flyover in Delhi set to open next month

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After missing at least six deadlines, the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover is finally set to be inaugurated next month. A safety audit of the flyover will be conducted before the nod is given for a week-long trial run that will start on June 30.

“The flyover is ready, with all the work completed. Only the installation of road signage is left, which is not a time-consuming process and will be done quickly. The safety audit consultant will review it and give the nod for the trial run, which is set to begin on June 30, and then soon the flyover will be opened for public. The inauguration date will be decided by the government, and it should mostly fall in the third week of July,” said GP Bhansal, superintending engineer, Flyover Circle 4, Public Works Department (PWD).

He said carpeting of the road, painting, and installation of street lights had been completed. The flyover will reduce the travel time between South Delhi and Indira Gandhi International Airport, and help decongest Ring Road and Rao Tula Ram Marg.

“The safety audit will give the clearance and instruct on what vehicles and load will ply on the flyover in the first round of trials. This is going to be decided only after the clearance from the safety audit,” the official added.

The flyover has been built parallel to the existing RTR flyover and is 2.7 kilometres long. The RTR flyover extends from Munirka to the Army RR Hospital on the Outer Ring Road. It will also connect various areas in South Delhi, including Saket, Hauz Khas, and Mehrauli, to the airport, besides helping reduce traffic in and around areas such as JNU, Vasant Kunj and RK Puram. Over 1 lakh residents are expected to benefit from from the flyover daily.

The flyover has been built at a cost of Rs 190 crore. The construction was delayed due to several hurdles, including objection raised by residents. The residents had filed a case against the PWD for felling of trees, which was finally dismissed by the Delhi High Court, giving the department permission to cut the trees for the construction.

Flyover to decongest many roads

The RTR flyover extends from Munirka to the Army RR Hospital on Outer Ring Road. It will make travel to and from IGI airport easier, decongest Outer Ring Road, RTR Marg, and Ring Road. Roads around JNU, Munirka, Vasant Vihar and RK Puram are also expected to see lesser traffic.