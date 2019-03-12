Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Unauthorised colonies in focus as elections near

Last week, the Centre set up a 10-member committee headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to recommend a process for recognising ownership.

Published: 12th March 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi colony residents.

By Express News Service

Delhi’s unauthorised colonies have once again became a matter for political blame games ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The number of illegal settlements in the capital city has grown considerably in size, from 110 colonies in 1962 with a two lakh population to about 1,800 odd colonies housing about 50 lakh people now. 

While no government has done anything to legalize these colonies in over one decade, their large population makes it no wonder that political parties have started wooing them with several sops and carrots in terms of poll promises. “Most of these have no proper sewage systems, roads and piped water. They depend on Jal board tankers. The situation becomes really critical during summer. The politicians visit this area only when there is an election,” said Ranjit Sharma, a resident with Sangam Vihar area in South Delhi.

Last week, the Centre set up a 10-member committee headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to recommend a process for recognising ownership and transferring rights to those living in unauthorised colonies. The committee would recommend modalities for recognising ownership and transfer rights and the government claims it would end the uncertainty which residents of these colonies live under. The committee is likely to submit the report within the next 90 days.

While the move was welcome, some say the timing makes the intent doubtful. “This is an every election affair. Governments hardly do anything after they come to power,” said Ramesh Jain, another businessman in Burari. Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has, however, claimed that since the Delhi Government was delaying the progress, the Centre had initiated the move. Other political parties have already started questioning the timing of such a move. “If they had to regularise, why didn’t they think of constituting a committee before? They had five years,” Delhi minister Gopal Rai asked on Friday.

The AAP government claims that it had sent a list of 700 colonies for regularisation to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, but no action was taken by them till date. In 2012, the Congress government led by Sheila Dixit had regularized 895 colonies. No regularisation has been implemented since then. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi colonies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp