Gurugram mob attack: Injured kin shifted to Delhi hospital

Published: 25th March 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan visits the injured family members at the LNJP hospital in New Delhi on Sunday| AMANTULLAH KHAN TWITTER HANDLE

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The members of the Muslim family from Bhondsi who were injured after a mob barged into their home and attacked them with sticks and iron rods on Holi, were shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in Delhi on Sunday.“On the day of Holi, the BJP’s men in Gurugram entered the house and attacked members of a Muslim family. Today, we admitted four of them to Delhi government’s LNJP Hospital,” Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan tweeted, along with his pictures with the victims at the hospital.

The family has been claiming that the mob hurled religious slurs at them during the attack and told them to go to Pakistan. The attack reportedly took place while the male members of the family were playing cricket near their home. “It was purely a communal attack. My brother’s family was randomly targeted while they were playing among themselves,” said the brother of Mohammad Sajid, who lived in the house with his mother, wife and six children.  

“It is very sad. I have been living in this city for past 20 years. Never has anyone questioned us for our religion. This sort of a crime against us has happened for the first time. Now, we are scared. It is not that convenient for us to just leave everything behind, vacate our houses and leave the city but we might have to plan that,” he said.

The FIR said several members of the family were playing cricket near his house when two men rode in on a motorcycle around 5 pm. The two began hurling religious slurs at the complainant and his cousins without any provocation, added the complaint.

