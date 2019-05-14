Woman seeking salary beaten in Greater Noida; one held

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

GREATER NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar police on Monday arrested one person and are hunting for two others after footage of a video, apparently filmed on a mobile phone, went viral on social media showing a woman being brutally beaten by them.

The horrifying video of the incident which took place in Greater Noida, shows the men dragging the woman by her hair and brutally thrashing her with a stick, allegedly because the woman asked for her salary. She claimed the accused even tried to rape her.

It was alleged that even as the woman was being assaulted in broad daylight, bystanders looked on and someone shot a video of the incident, instead of rushing to her help.

The woman used to work at a unisex salon in the Kaushalya Residency area at Knowledge Park in Greater Noida. It was alleged that she was not paid her salary ever since she was employed in March this year. She said that on Saturday she was called to the salon by the owner to clear her dues, but she instead got into a verbal altercation with the owner and a few other men.

Soon, the group of men started beating her with sticks in the middle of the road, as bystanders looked on, she said.

In the video, the men can be seen pushing the woman to the ground, dragging her by her hair and beating her mercilessly. One man is shown charging at her with a big, wooden stick in his hand.

The woman said, “They called me to the salon to collect my dues. But instead, they tried to rape me. When I resisted, they started assaulting me. There were four of them, the salon’s owner, two of his colleagues and another man who works there. They left the scene after bashing me up. I called “100” but the police was slow to respond. After I reached the police station to file a complaint, I was told that they (the accused) had already filed a complaint me. The police didn’t pay heed to my request to file a complaint.”

“The incident took place at Knowledge Park around 5.30 pm on Saturday. As the Knowledge Park police wasn’t willing to file a complaint against the accused, I met Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna, after which an FIR was registered,” she said.

She said she had joined the salon on March 16 and worked there till May 26. She claimed she was promised a monthly salary of `17,000 but wasn’t paid a penny for her service.

Police said an FIR has been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

“On Monday, we arrested Waseem, the owner of the salon. We have launched an investigation and raids are on to nab the other two. We’ll catch them soon,” Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida.