BSES gears up to meet Delhi's summer power demand

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Peak power demand in Delhi this summer is expected to breach the 7,400 MW-mark. Besides making adequate power arrangements, the two BSES distribution companies (discoms) have also ramped-up network capacity by deploying both conventional and innovative solutions.

To strengthen the distribution network, the BSES discoms have made Rs 800 crore capex during the last financial year (FY19) and have ramped up the network capacity by around 750 MVA (mega volt amperes).

"The BSES discoms have also installed (new) and augmented around 600 distribution transformers and laid over 650 km of cable to strengthen the network," the BSES said in a statement on Thursday.

"The BSES is also working in tandem with generation and transmission companies to ensure that the entire generation, transmission and distribution system is aligned to meet the summer load," read the statement.

In the south and west Delhi areas, under jurisdiction of the BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), the peak power demand is expected to cross 3,200 MW this summer, while the demand may reach 1,640 MW in east and central Delhi, which come under the BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), it said.

Apart from preventive maintenance, the discoms also do extensive predictive checks to identify "hot spots" or to pre-determine potential faults and take remedial measures. "Thermo scanning of distribution transformers and feeders is an important tool," it said.

Other important steps taken were strengthening of the call centre, load balancing at sub- stations and deployment of additional manpower, mobile transformers and quick reaction teams (QRTs) to tackle exigencies, it added.

The discom identified unplanned digging of raods for repair or to lay cables and pipelines as a major cause of outages across Delhi.

Pointing out the serious safety threat posed by unplanned digging, the BSES advised the civic agencies and their contractors to inform the discom before starting excavation or digging on any corridor.

"This will help discoms take necessary measures in preventing damage to electricity cables and disruption in power supply. The BSES has launched 'Dial n Dig' dedicated 24x7 helplines. For BRPL (south and west Delhi), the number is 180030009707 and for BYPL (central and east Delhi) - 39997376," it said.