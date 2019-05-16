Home Cities Delhi

BSES gears up to meet Delhi's summer power demand

To strengthen the distribution network, the BSES discoms have made Rs 800 crore capex during the last financial year and have ramped up the network capacity by around 750 mega volt amperes.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Peak power demand in Delhi this summer is expected to breach the 7,400 MW-mark. Besides making adequate power arrangements, the two BSES distribution companies (discoms) have also ramped-up network capacity by deploying both conventional and innovative solutions.

To strengthen the distribution network, the BSES discoms have made Rs 800 crore capex during the last financial year (FY19) and have ramped up the network capacity by around 750 MVA (mega volt amperes).

"The BSES discoms have also installed (new) and augmented around 600 distribution transformers and laid over 650 km of cable to strengthen the network," the BSES said in a statement on Thursday.

"The BSES is also working in tandem with generation and transmission companies to ensure that the entire generation, transmission and distribution system is aligned to meet the summer load," read the statement.

In the south and west Delhi areas, under jurisdiction of the BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), the peak power demand is expected to cross 3,200 MW this summer, while the demand may reach 1,640 MW in east and central Delhi, which come under the BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), it said.

Apart from preventive maintenance, the discoms also do extensive predictive checks to identify "hot spots" or to pre-determine potential faults and take remedial measures. "Thermo scanning of distribution transformers and feeders is an important tool," it said.

Other important steps taken were strengthening of the call centre, load balancing at sub- stations and deployment of additional manpower, mobile transformers and quick reaction teams (QRTs) to tackle exigencies, it added.

The discom identified unplanned digging of raods for repair or to lay cables and pipelines as a major cause of outages across Delhi.

Pointing out the serious safety threat posed by unplanned digging, the BSES advised the civic agencies and their contractors to inform the discom before starting excavation or digging on any corridor.

"This will help discoms take necessary measures in preventing damage to electricity cables and disruption in power supply. The BSES has launched 'Dial n Dig' dedicated 24x7 helplines. For BRPL (south and west Delhi), the number is 180030009707 and for BYPL (central and east Delhi) - 39997376," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi power demand BSES

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp