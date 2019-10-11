National, international artistes to perform at flute festival in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 10th edition of Raasrang World Flute Festival, beginning in the national capital on Friday, will bring together national and international artistes to celebrate various genres of music.

This year’s event, to be held at Nehru Park, will feature heritage and tribal wind instruments along with guitars, drums, and khadtal.

Artistes from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Manipur will be joined by participants from Mexico, France and Chile in the festival.

The three-day festival is being organised by Krishna Prerna Charitable Trust, Indian Council of Cultural Relations and Sangeet Natak Akademi.

“The Raasrang World Flute Festival, across multiple editions has drawn attention to the flute, an instrument of divine seduction which brings at its core breath, rhythm and the melodious music of the soul.

“It brings to the fore talented tribal and folk musicians from Uttarakhand, Manipur, Chile and Rajasthan. Rare and heritage wind instruments in collaboration with Sikkim University will also be part of this,” the organisers said.

Also, to highlight the importance of the bamboo to the economy and ecology, artistes from Manipur will display a wide variety of bamboos that are under threat of extinction.

The notable participants in the festival will include flautist Chetan Joshi, Anjaneya Joshi, Ajay Prasanna, Manipuri folk musician Rewben Mashangva, Rajasthani folk artiste Habib Khan Langa and his team.

Nathalie Ramirez, a Mexican classical-crossover flautist, and Chilean artistes Ser o Duo and Moa Edmunds will be among the international artistes performing at the festival.

“The flute festival is a labour of love, and our passion for the divine expressed through the universal language of music,” said Arun Budhiraja, founder of Krishna Prerna Charitable Trust.

Star attendees

The event will be attended by politician-poet Karan Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Manipur Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, and senior police officer Muktesh Chander.