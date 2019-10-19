North MCD plans to ease congestion on GB Road

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is planning to begin decongestion of GB Road to reduce the menace of commercial vehicles on both sides of the road.

“The condition of GB Road is very bad. That area requires immediate action to solve the overcrowding of trucks, goods carriers and matadors. The whole day there are series of trucks stranded on GB Road to load or dispatch materials. Even at night the process of packing goods continues,” said a senior official from the North MCD.

The official further added that the civic body had plans to clear the footpath and remove illegal encroachments, and letters had been written to the PWD office for taking up the matter.

“Such activities occupy a large part of the road, which leads to unnecessary traffic congestion. So we are planning to begin clearing or decongesting the area. Former Union minister Vijay Goel had also written on the same issue to the PWD. So, hoping that the matter will be taken up soon,” added the official. The North civic body has been decongesting and pedestrianising crowded markets and roads, including Ajmal Khan Road, Kamla Nagar market and the Delhi Gate area.

Major market

Garstin Bastion Road, popularly known as GB Road, runs from Ajmeri Gate to Lahori Gate. The road is known for its huge market of machinery, automobile parts, hardware and tools. The whole day there are trucks the road to load or unload goods.