Home Cities Delhi

North MCD plans to ease congestion on GB Road

Garstin Bastion Road, popularly known as GB Road, runs from Ajmeri Gate to Lahori Gate.

Published: 19th October 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi traffic

Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is planning to begin decongestion of GB Road to reduce the menace of commercial vehicles on both sides of the road.

“The condition of GB Road is very bad. That area requires immediate action to solve the overcrowding of trucks, goods carriers and matadors. The whole day there are series of trucks stranded on GB Road to load or dispatch materials. Even at night the process of packing goods continues,” said a senior official from the North MCD.

The official further added that the civic body had plans to clear the footpath and remove illegal encroachments, and letters had been written to the PWD office for taking up the matter.

“Such activities occupy a large part of the road, which leads to unnecessary traffic congestion. So we are planning to begin clearing or decongesting the area. Former Union minister Vijay Goel had also written on the same issue to the PWD. So, hoping that the matter will be taken up soon,” added the official. The North civic body has been decongesting and pedestrianising crowded markets and roads, including Ajmal Khan Road, Kamla Nagar market and the Delhi Gate area. 

Major market
Garstin Bastion Road, popularly known as GB Road, runs from Ajmeri Gate to Lahori Gate. The road is known for its huge market of machinery, automobile parts, hardware and tools. The whole day there are trucks the road to load or unload goods. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Delhi GB Road Delhi traffic
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp