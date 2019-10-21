Home Cities Delhi

NHRC slams Delhi police for death by negligence

Dharmender Rajput succumbed to injuries after hitting the police barricade due to negligence of police officials who placed the barricade in a wrong and negligent manner.

Published: 21st October 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

NHRC further alleged that the police did not even care to take the victim to the hospital.  (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Delhi Police commissioner to pay Rs 3 lakh within six weeks to the next of kin of a tempo driver who died on Geeta Colony flyover due to negligent placement of barricade by the police in January last. The Commission also directed him to detail the departmental action taken against negligent police officials involved within four weeks.

The order came on a plea filed by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy which alleged that Dharmender Rajput succumbed to injuries after hitting the police barricade due to negligence of police officials who placed the barricade in a wrong and negligent manner in the middle of the Geeta colony flyover. 

Early this year, the additional commissioner of police, vigilance, had informed the NHRC that on the intervening night of January 19-20, Dharmender, driver of a tempo, had been signalled to stop at a police picket but accelerated and hit the barricade.

The police gave chase and Dharmender, who was reportedly drunk, hit the flyover wall and suffered serious injuries. The police then called up his family and asked them to shift him to a hospital where he died later.

Tripathy further alleged that the police did not even care to take the victim to the hospital. 

The Delhi Police had informed the Commission that head constable Naval Kishore and constable Prabhu Yadav, allegedly responsible for the incident, had been suspended and a departmental probe had been  initiated against them.

The Commission found that the police did not perform their duty properly and did not take immediate steps to save the life of victim. “If those steps had been taken, then possibly the life of victim could have been saved,” the apex human rights protection body said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police NHRC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp