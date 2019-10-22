Home Cities Delhi

PWD to give new look to major roads in south Delhi

The work will include revamping and recreating parking and pedestrian areas, and beautification.

Published: 22nd October 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Select_Citywalk_mall

Select Citywalk shopping centre in Saket , South Delhi. (Photo | Official Website)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government’s Public Works Department (PWD) is going to give a new look to roads in south Delhi, beginning with some selected stretches. The work will include revamping and recreating parking and pedestrian areas, and beautification.

“We are starting the street-scaping work in South Delhi from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Ashram, and from Mayapuri to Moti Bagh,” a senior official from the PWD told this newspaper, requesting anonymity.

The tender has been received and work has been awarded for the AIIMS-Ashram stretch, which is 2.5 kilometres long. The Mayapuri-Moti Bagh stretch is 8 kilometres long and the bids have been received but they are under process for award of the contract, the official added.

The Mayapuri-Moti Bagh stretch has major intersections, four flyovers and three Delhi metro stations. The stretch carries heavy vehicular traffic every day, and has discontinuous intersections and unsafe crossings. Similarly, on the AIIMS-Ashram stretch, many link roads from surrounding areas meet the main road. The smaller road just outside the Gate No. 2 of AIIMS is in a completely broken state.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been trying to get broken roads in the city repaired. He first asked MLAs from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to identify broken roads and potholes in their constituencies, and last week he set deadlines for the Public Works Department to fix the identified potholes and repair uneven and broken roads across the city.

The street-scaping of these south Delhi roads will go beyond road repairs and include horticulture work, building of cycle tracks, repair of footpaths and renovation of pedestrian areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Public Works Department PWD Delhi Government
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp