Home Cities Delhi

Why municipalities would have a critical role to play in Delhi Assembly Elections

The three municipal corporations will have a critical role in shaping the future of 1,797 unauthorised colonies.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By  Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The onus for implementing the Centre’s decision to grant ownership status to residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital rests on the civic bodies.

The three municipal corporations will have a critical role in shaping the future of 1,797 unauthorised colonies.

“Once regularized, the registration process is to be taken care of by the Delhi government. The MCDs would come into play after that as they would be responsible for planning the layout of such colonies.

They will decide where new buildings would come up, which areas are to be left as open spaces and which spaces are to be used for other purposes. Based on their layouts, building plans would be sanctioned,” a top official of one of the MCDs told this newspaper. He said ‘obligatory duties’ like maintaining and cleaning such colonies will automatically come to MCD.

“As to how long it would take for the whole process to be done can only be determined once the notification is issued. The power to approve layouts is vested with the standing committee. Some RWAs have already chalked out the layout plan. This will help to quicken the pace,” the official said.KS Mehra, former commissioner of the erstwhile single MCD, said good coordination among all stakeholders, including the Centre, Delhi government and the civic bodies, would be the key to hastening the process.

“Now, schools and hospitals can come up in these settlements. Once, the civic bodies take charge of the process, there will be more development. However, what is important now is to fix the boundaries of these colonies and prevent construction outside their limits,” Mehra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MCD Delhi Polls
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp