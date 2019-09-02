Man arrested with knife outside Parliament

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was arrested while trying to enter Parliament premises with a knife on Monday morning. He is being interrogated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal and Intelligence Bureau officials.

An alert has been sounded in the New Delhi district following the arrest.

Singhal told IANS: "Sagar was arrested from gate no. 1. He hails from Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi and is connected with a religious organisation. He is being questioned at the Parliament Street police station."

According to Singhal: "We have recovered a knife from him and also the motorcycle on which he arrived at Parliament. The man lives with his parents, who are hawkers. The motorbike belongs to his brother."

"After his arrest, Sagar, who has studied till class 10, started raising slogans in support of incarcerated self-styled godman Ram Rahim," said another police official.