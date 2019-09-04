New skincare brand comes to India

By Express News Service

Thanks to the economic boom and ever-increasing awareness, people’s urge to looks good is stronger than before. As a result, the Indian beauty market is evolving constantly and growing at a very healthy pace with the demand for quality skincare products that are not exorbitantly priced at an all-time high.

That makes it an opportune moment for a brand like Jeannot Ceuticals to make its presence felt the Indian horizon. Therefore, Ekta Cosmetics has launched Jeannot Ceuticals, in partnership with Skeyndor, the renowned skincare brand from Spain. The brand was launched at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place in New Delhi recently.

“It is the beginning of a bright new era that will revolutionise the professional skincare market. The brand is backed by science, technology and proven expertise in skincare. It is formulated with natural ingredients that are dermatologically and allergy tested,” informed Ravi Mittal, Managing Director, Ekta Cosmetics.

Jeannot Ceuticals offers four treatment lines – brightening, whitening, anti-ageing and hydrating, along with home care products. It also offers a cleansing line for home use.