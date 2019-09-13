21 properties attached for power theft in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind punishment for power theft, a special court of electricity has attached properties of 21 owners found guilty. Usually, power theft attracts penalty as well as a jail term. The electricity court in Karkardooma gave the order for sealing the properties after the accused did pay the fines levied for power theft.

The properties are spread across Karawal Nagar, Harsh Vihar, New Usmanpur, Gokalpur, Bhajanpura, Welcome Colony, Seelampur, Khajoori Khas and GTB Enclave, among others. The properties were sealed between August 21 and September 9, it was learnt.

It was learnt that the accused were cumulatively stealing around 550 KW of electricity and, as per guidelines, were levied penalties of around Rs 6.2 crores. In 16 of the cases, electricity was being stolen by way of direct theft and the remaining by way of meter tampering, the BSES said.